ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 96,994 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,994 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

