ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

