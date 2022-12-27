ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

