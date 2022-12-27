ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 3,692 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock worth $5,524,933. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

