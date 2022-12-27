ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 9,137 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

