Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.5% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $552.43 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

