Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 14,494 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in AT&T by 61.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,055,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 400,499 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

