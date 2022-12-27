Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 77.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 266.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.