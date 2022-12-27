AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

