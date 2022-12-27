Augur Price Tops $4.76 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00028370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $52.40 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.30 or 0.05211032 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00498647 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.01 or 0.29545088 BTC.
About Augur
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
