Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.67. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Australian REIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$12.90.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.