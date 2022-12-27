Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.67. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Australian REIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$12.90.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.