Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Australian Unity Office Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Australian Unity Office Fund alerts:

About Australian Unity Office Fund

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.