AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$35.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.47. The company has a market cap of C$585.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$20.76 and a twelve month high of C$43.03.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

