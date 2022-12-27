Avalanche Price Reaches $11.65 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $11.65 or 0.00069653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and $131.60 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008132 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004140 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

