Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $3.61 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $11.60 or 0.00069592 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $122.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004108 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.