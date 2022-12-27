B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Up 3.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 183,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,513,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
