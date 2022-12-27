B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Up 3.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 183,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,513,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.