Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BDGI)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$24.73. 31,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$22.54 and a 1-year high of C$33.21. The firm has a market cap of C$852.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,345,300. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $923,620.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDGI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

