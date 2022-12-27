Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.55. 257,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,176,012. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

