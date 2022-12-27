Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Edison International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

Edison International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,031. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Guggenheim cut their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

