Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,460. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

