Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $45,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.70. 6,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.72, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

