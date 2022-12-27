Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

NVO traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,789. The company has a market capitalization of $302.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $135.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

