Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

