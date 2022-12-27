Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

