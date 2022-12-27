Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GD traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $249.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.74.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

