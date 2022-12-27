Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.13. 51,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $82.58 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,637 shares of company stock valued at $83,420,173 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

