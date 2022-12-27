Barclays Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $115.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

