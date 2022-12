BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.20 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 236.20 ($2.85). 7,470,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 4,487,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.85).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47.

BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.

