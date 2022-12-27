Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

