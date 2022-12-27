Benchmark (LON:BMK) Trading Up 1.3%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.46). 6,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 361,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Benchmark Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £267.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85.

About Benchmark



Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

