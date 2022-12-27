Bend DAO (BEND) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.70 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $37.70 million and $145,897.68 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $848.58 or 0.05076682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00500000 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.94 or 0.29625271 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

