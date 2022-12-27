Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 68,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,983,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

