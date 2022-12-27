Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 68,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,983,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.
Bilibili Trading Up 7.0 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.21.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
