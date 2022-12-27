Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Volume Hits $92.14 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $92.14 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $102.76 or 0.00610609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,830.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00258256 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00038984 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,267,244 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.