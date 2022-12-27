BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $856.23

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $856.23 and approximately $1.57 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.93 or 0.05124682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00500754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.50 or 0.29669919 BTC.

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

