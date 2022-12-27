Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Tops $160.76 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $160.76 million and $277.37 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.02 or 0.00059356 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,879.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00608222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00259564 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00039251 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.95182517 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $85,493.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

