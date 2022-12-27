Bitgert One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Bitgert has a market cap of $134.24 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgert has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

