BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.41 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $655,251.19 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00026062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004680 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007483 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,784,403 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

