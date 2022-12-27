BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.46 million and approximately $577,649.97 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004672 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002419 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007502 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,785,669 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.