BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

