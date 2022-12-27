BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.70 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $44.70 million and $494,651.25 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,893.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00609562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00259791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00039089 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00137306 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $482,961.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

