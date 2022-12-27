BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.62. 196,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.18. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of C$10.62 and a 52 week high of C$13.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.