BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE ZRE traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,107. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.93 and a 1-year high of C$28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.41.

