BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZRE traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,107. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.93 and a 12 month high of C$28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.41.

