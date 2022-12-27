BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ZBK)

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Stock Performance
TSE ZBK traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.92. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.93. BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$27.30 and a 12-month high of C$39.43.
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile
