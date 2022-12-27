BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZDM remained flat at C$23.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.30. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$21.41 and a 1 year high of C$26.17.

