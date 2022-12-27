BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DHF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
