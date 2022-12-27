BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DHF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

