Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,820.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Insider Activity

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $335.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.43 and its 200 day moving average is $282.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Stories

