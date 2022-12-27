Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.