Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Articles

