Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 31,682 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

